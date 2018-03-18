MPHC buildings designed to be quake resistant : MD

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 17: Taking due note of the fact that Manipur is located in a highly active seismic zone, all buildings/projects constructed by the Manipur Police Housing Corporation (MPHC) Ltd are specially designed so that they are earthquake resistant to the maximum level, said MPHC Ltd Managing Director Maulana Goud.

Speaking to media persons at the Moirangkhom DIPR complex today, Maulana Goud said that MPHC has been executing different projects of both the State and Central Governments in the State.

The Churachandpur women market (Nute Bazar) which was among the many projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday was constructed by MPHC Ltd.

MPHC Ltd has been constructing similar markets at Ukhrul, Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Tamenglong and Chandel.

Except for the Chandel women market, other markets are on the verge of completion, Maulana Goud said.

For the current financial, the State Government deposited Rs 60 crore at MPHC Ltd to execute different projects.

Foundation stones of some of the projects which would be executed by MPHC Ltd were laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they included 19 transit quarters for doctors and teachers, eco-tourism project at Cheiraoching and cave tourism project at Kangkhui Cave.

The corporation would take up these projects on a war-footing so that they can be completed at the earliest, the Managing Director said.

Claiming that the qualitative aspect was never compromised in any of the projects executed by MPHC Ltd, Maulana Goud said that the corporation provides construction materials like cement, steel, CGI sheet as well as electrical items to contractors. Management and policies of MPHC Ltd are directly supervised by the board of directors which is headed by the Chief Secretary as Chairman. DGP, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), PWD Chief Engineer and MPHC Managing Director are members of the board of directors.

Informing that no liability entitled to contractors is pending with the corporation, Maulana Goud said that contract works are regularly inspected by engineers and there is no shortage of manpower. The DIPR building constructed by MPHC Ltd has been completed and handed over to DIPR, the MD added.