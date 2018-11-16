MPLAD schemes to be monitored

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 15: A 13 member team, consisting of MPs, led by Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh, will be monitoring various projects which are being taken up under the MP Local Area Development fund.

According to an official source, the team will reach Manipur tomorrow from Kolkata on its two day trip.

As soon as the team reaches Manipur, they will analyse the projects which are being taken up under the MP Local Area Development fund and on November 17 and conduct a meeting with the Chief Secretary of Manipur regarding the implementation of the said scheme.

The source explained that the team will inspect various projects under the MP Local Area Development fund like Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) and added that under SAGY, which was introduced by the Central Government on October 11, 2014, two Lok Sabha MPs, two Rajya Sabha MPs, (including deceased Abdul Salam) and an MP from Kerala had even adopted 12 villages to be model villages.

Under the said scheme, Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency MP Dr Thokchom Meinya had adopted Ngairangbam (Imphal West), Pukhao (Imphal East) and Thinungei (Bishnupur) for development into model villages, the source informed.

Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency MP Thangso Baite adopted Kaibai (Churachandpur), Motbung (Kangpokpi) and Serou (Kakching) while late Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Salam adopted Hayel Hengoon (Imphal East) and Rajya Sabha MP Bhabananda adopted Takhel (Imphal East) and Kwatha (Tengnoupal) for development into model villages.

The source continued that Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom adopted Saidan (Churachandpur) and Komlathabi (Chandel) while Kerala MP Prof Richard Hay adopted Khulen Khailet (Chandel) under SAGY for development into model villages.

The source explained that the adopted villages were to be developed with the help of MP Local Area Development funds as well as assistance from the State Government.

It is worth noting that development process have been undergoing at the said 12 villages of the State under SAGY, the source added.

Development of infrastructure, construction of roads and bridges, improvement of the living standard of the people and their employment status, improvement of human resources etc are being targeted under the said scheme.

The inspection team will analyse the current status of the projects under the MP Local Area Development fund, process of fund sanction etc and leave for Guwahati on November 18.

Then on November 19, the team will carry out further necessary inspection and the next day, November 20, the team will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Arunachal, the source added. The team will also meet the Nagaland Chief Secretary.