MPP decries Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

IMPHAL, May 18 : The Manipur People’s Party (MPP) has condemned the BJP-led NDA Government’s vigorous push for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

Speaking to media persons at their Kangjeibung office today, MPP president Oinam Jugindro remarked that the Bill is a tool to realise Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s goal of converting India to a Hindu Nation.

Pointing out that the people’s movement for enforcement of ILPS or a similar mechanism in Manipur is very much alive and the issue of identifying illegal immigrants based on the Assam Accord of 1971 is the hottest topic in Assam, Jugindro said that BJP’s move to get the Bill passed is unacceptable.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The Bill does not have a single clause for protection of small indigenous communities and minorities.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 comprising of 16 MPs and headed by BJP MP Rajinder Agarwal who are currently seeking public opinion in Brahmaputra valley and Barak valley of Assam should stop the exercise immediately, Jugindro said.

The Bill is an instrument for RSS’ Hindutva ideology, he alleged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should keep in mind that India is a country of diverse communities, cultures, traditions, languages and religions, he added.