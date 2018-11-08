MPP set to contest in both LS seats

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 7: Manipur People’s Party (MPP) has announced that it has decided to field a candidate each in both the Inner and Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituencies for the coming MP (Lok Sabha) election.

MPP president O Jugindro Singh made the announcement while speaking as the chief guest at a one day political convention which was organized by MPP Lilong Unit, at Lilong Turel Ahanbi, Thoubal district today.

The MPP president went on to claim that the party has reached a turning point this time as the people of the State have become fed up of the long term misdeeds and misrule of both the Congress and BJP party.

Alleging that the political mission and policy of the BJP is to saffronise or Hinduise all of India, Jugindro said that the mission has culminated with the BJP almost ruling the whole country now.

Smaller communities in the country like the ethnic communities residing in Manipur are starting to feel threatened now and some day in the future, the smaller communities might be asked to leave their own land, he alleged.

On the other hand, many unwanted incidents and high level corruption cases were witnessed in the State and the country during the lengthy Congress rule in the past, Jugindro said.

He continued that MPP decided to field its candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as the party feels it has to save the deteriorating political scenario of the State.

Jugindro then pointed out that the role of regional parties in a small State like Manipur is immense and it is these parties (regional parties) that will bring change in real terms.

He likened the regional parties with the tributaries or sub-streams of a big river and observed that the country will never get stronger until the regional parties are strengthened.

When smaller States like Manipur are ruled by their corresponding regional parties and are able to have their own self-reliant economy, it will become redundant for the Central Government to provide continuous aid to the States, he explained. Highlighting the achievements of the MPP during its tenures in 1972, 1974 and 1990, the MPP president said that the people of the State were satisfied with the performance of the party, which included initiatives for economic resource mobilization in which many dams were constructed to enhance the State’s economy and make its economy self reliant.

He also sought the public support while assuring that MPP is committed to ensuring a prosperous Manipur.

Members of MPP, including Dr Dilipkumar Thokchom, Md Sirajuddin, Md Alauddin Khan, Md Islamuddin and L Tompok Meitei also attended the event.