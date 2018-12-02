MPP to contest for both LS seats

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 1: Manipur People’s Party (MPP) has announced that it will field its candidates in both Inner and Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituencies in the coming Lok Sabha election which is due early next year.

Speaking to media persons at MPP office at Mapal Kangjeibung today, party president Oinam Jugindro said that a meeting of the party’s central committee was held yesterday and during the meeting, it was resolved to field candidates in both the Lok Sabha seats.

90, out of 125 committee members took part in the meeting yesterday, he added.

He explained that since the past, the working committee always favours contesting elections so as to strengthen the party.

The said point was reiterated and endorsed again yesterday.

MPP formed the State Government in 1972, 1974 and 1990 and during those times, the party was formidable. But today, the party’s symbol has been frozen and the party itself has been de-recognised by the Election Commission of India (ECI), he explained.

The party has not been able to win in both the Parliament and the Assembly elections.

On the other hand, Jugindro claimed that during the 15 years rule by the Congress party and the last two years by the BJP, the people of the State have suffered immensely.

Looking after the recent developments and the welfare of the people, the party decided to field candidates in the coming Lok Sabha election, he added.

Jugindro then clarified that the recent claims made by an individual through media that the MPP will not field any candidates is false and baseless.

He claimed that the said individual was ousted from the party and his claims are all concocted stories.

Replying to a query, Jugindro informed that the candidates will be announced after an emergency meeting of the election committee at the earliest.