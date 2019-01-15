MPP too protests CAB 2016

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 14: Denouncing the infamous Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016, MPP took out a protest rally around Khwairamband Keithel today.

The rally was flagged from the party’s office located behind Mapal Kangjeibung and terminated at the same point after passing through Paona Keithel road and BT Road.

After reaching their office complex, the MPP protesters shouted slogans like “Save Manipur”, “We condemn CAB 2016” etc.

Later speaking to media persons, MPP president O Jugindro said the CAB 2016 which was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8 is unacceptable to MPP and the party will oppose the Bill for eternity.

While pointing out that India is a country of multiple communities, Jugindro decried that BJP has been working to transform India to a Hindu Nation.

MPP would never come to terms with the way BJP bulldozed its scheme and passed the CAB 2016 in the Lok Sabha forcibly without giving any thought to the disastrous impacts the Bill will bring about in the North East, Jugindro said. When the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman and BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal sought opinions of the people of Assam on the CAB 2016, a vast majority of the people expressed their objection to the Bill. But BJP forcibly passed the unpopular Bill in the Lok Sabha, he continued.

The CAB 2016 which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu and non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan is anti-people and MPP will never accept it, he said. BJP’s primary objective is conversion of India into an exclusive Hindu Nation by eliminating all minority communities, Jugindro said. Even if the Manipur People’s Protection Bill is given presidential assent, it will not serve any purpose once the CAB 2016 becomes an Act, he added.