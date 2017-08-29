MPSC clarifies

IMPHAL, Aug 28: The Manipur Public Service Commission today made certain clarifications regarding the conduct of DIO/APO in DIPR exams. In a statement, Dy Secretary of the commission said that it has been brought to the notice of the Commission that three candidates who downloaded their Admit Cards for the above examination got the dates wrongly printed in the first download due to technical glitch (ie, Admit Card showing August 31 instead of August 25 as exam date). Due to the technical glitch, the three aspirants could not sit for the examination held on August 25. There has been no change in the schedule of the examination from the beginning of the notification. The candidates concerned could have counter checked from any other source for confirmation if there is any change of date of examination. The technical glitch in these cases are being investigated with “Cube Ten” responsible for running the particular programme. Notwithstanding, the technical mistake is regretted.

The Commission considered the above issue on priority and took a decision to provide opportunity to appear for the posts of PRO examination to candidates who had not earlier applied for the said post, to be held on Aug 28. However, only one candidate applied to take the offer and arrangements were made accordingly. It has been learnt later that the same candidate did not appear in the examination for the said post (PRO) on August 28 due to objections raised by few candidates out of 124 candidates, inside the examination hall, just before the commencement of the said examination.