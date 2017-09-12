MPSC fetes O Bembem

Imphal, Sep 11: Manipur Police Sports Club (MPSC) feted Arjuna Award recipient O Bembem today at 1st Manipur Rifles Hall in the presence of P Doungel IPS, secretary Manipur Police Sports Club, N Herojit Meitei IPS, CO 1st MR and Ramesh Arambam, AC 1st MR as dignitaries.

In today’s programe P Doungel lauded O Bembem, a player of MPSC who recently received the prestigious Arjuna Award given by the Sports Ministry for her dedication and feat at the National and international levels. P Doungel also expressed his wish to produce more dedicated players like Bembem and raise the club to a higher level. He also asked Bembem to lead the younger generations.

CO N Herojit Meitei also promised every possible help to raise the stature of the club and standard of women football players in the State during his speech at the function which was attended by many women football players.