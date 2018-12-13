MPSC lead after first leg in 9th Senior Women Football League

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 12 : MPSC have secured pole position of the table in the 9th AMFA Senior Women’s Football League for BM Singh Trophy 2018 after first leg ties while ESU and KRYPHSA are following closely in the second and the third spots respectively sharing same 4 points from 1 win and 1 draw each. YWC, Langthabal are in the bottom spot of this 4 team competition with 3 points from 1 win.

MPSC and KRYPHSA played out a goalless draw to share the spoils in the first match of the day while ESU notched up a 5-1 win over YWC-L to climb to the second spot in the league standing.

The first match of the day was an entertaining one as both MPSC and KRYPHSA were looking for the top spot but failed to convert their on goal attempts to finish the game in a goalless draw. The result however propelled MPSC to the top spot after the team managed 5 points (from 1 win and 2 draws) in three matches..

I Premeshori gave a standout performance in the second match of the day scoring 4 goals alone to give ESU a huge 5-1 win over YWC, Langthabal and put her team ahead of KRYPHSA by virtue of better goal difference.

ESU started the game on a positive note giving a tough time to YWC’s backline maintaining better position and understanding among the players. ESU did not take long to exploit the defensive error of the Langthabal side and it was in the 10th minute that pick of the day I Premeshori found the breakthrough before doubling up the lead ten minutes latter. M Mandakini added a single in the 39th minute and helped ESU went into the break with a 3-0 lead.

ESU went on for more in the second half as YWC hardly resisted and it was I Premeshori who fired in two goals (58′, 79′) and wrapped up the game 5-1.

The lone goal of the Langthabal side as scored by S Rinaroy off a spot kick awarded in the 57th minute.

ESU, Wangkhei will face KRYPHSA, Naoremthong in the 7th league match of the tournament on December 14 at 9 am at while MPSC will play YWC in the 8th league match at 2 pm.