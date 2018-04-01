MPSC to meet BAKHE in summit clash of Men’s Volleyball Tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 31 : MPSC will lock horns with BAKHE, Lamphel Sanakeithel in the final clash of the 1st State Level Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2018 being organised by Lilong Chajing Youth Community Centre Cum Cultural at Lilong Chajing Volleyball Court .

In the first semi final match of the tournament, MPSC showed class to record an impressive 3-0 victory win against YPA. MPSC dominated the game from the first set to round off the game 25-19, 26-24, 25-21.

In the last semi final match, BAKHE also overwhelmed YMDO, Heirangoithong to register a straightforward win. BAKHE fought hard in the first and the last set before finishing it with a 26-24, 25-14, 25-23 victory and stormed into the finals.