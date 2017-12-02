MPSC is a mockery: ATSUM

KANGPOKPI, Dec.1:Claiming every recruitment examination conducted by the Manipur Public Service Commission is endemic with controversy, ATSUM, enraged with the recent recruitment of Government College Principals, slammed the commission terming it as a Mockery Public Service Commission.

Speaking to media persons during a press conference held today at Kangpokpi DHQ, Secretary Education, ATSUM, Kakai Singsit, reiterated its clear stance for the annulment of the recently declared results of Government College Principals conducted by MPSC alleging that the recruitment process was a fraught with lapses, discrepancies and blunders so as to make way for favoritism, nepotism and cronyism.

While alleging that the recruitment process was done in a hasty and haphazard manner, Kakai Singsit said that MPSC has overlooked the rules and regulations framed by the commission itself and it can be substantiated by the fact that the recruitment process was undertaken without minutely studying/cross-checking the academic antecedents of the short-listed and recommended candidates whether they fit the description or not and it is where the complication starts.

Alleging that one candidate was asked to produce his document only after the screening process was done, he questioned how the screening committee conveniently failed to notice some of the short-listed and recommended candidates had failed to fulfill the necessary criterion outlined by the MPSC.

Alleging that the MPSC had ignored the ruling of the Supreme Court, Kakai Singsit said that there are candidates in the recommended list whose appointments had been quashed by the Apex Court in recent years on grounds of producing forged documents and one candidate who claimed to be a research guide.

He further questioned why the MPSC recommended a candidate who had failed to fulfill the maximum service period of 15 years against the rules and regulations, adding that there is a hunch that age-bar candidates are also included in the shot-listed and recommended list.

“No wonder, for all the blunders and gaffes it has committed since its revival, MPSC has ignominious tag of ‘Mother of all controversies’ thereby eroding the trust of the public and aspiring candidates”, alleged Kakai Singsit.

The education secretary challenged MPSC to come out clean in public domain by producing the documents and antecedents of all the short-listed and recommended candidates within three days, if the MPSC is under the impression that the recruitment process was done honestly and in the right spirit. He furthers that if the MPSC fail to come out clean in public domain as demanded within the stipulated time, it shall be construed that all was not fair and square.