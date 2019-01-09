‘MPSC on track’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 8: MPSC Chairman, (retd) Lt Gen (Dr) Konsam Himalay Singh, has said that MPSC is working tirelessly for transparency and improvement, apart from claiming that all the cases related to the MCSCC examination 2016 are still pending before the competent Court of law to decide on merits and that the results of 13 regular Principals of Government Colleges will be declared within this month.

Speaking to media persons held at MPSC office today, Konsam Himalay said that Public Service Commissions are a Constitutional body and the State Public Service Commissions for the State and Union Public Service Commission for the Union of India, were constituted as required by Article 3315 of the Indian Constitution.

The primary responsibility of the Service Commission is to conduct examinations for appointment to the services of the Union/State as provided under Article 320, he added.

MPSC is conducting all matters relating to recruitment of civil posts of Class I and II, holding DPCs for promotion to Class I and II, framing Service Rules (RRs), disciplinary matters and claim for award of pension in respect of injury sustained by a person while serving under the Government.

While briefing the achievements and activities of the Commission, the Chairman said that MPSC has completed recruitment to 604 posts of various Departments. Another 490 posts of Social Welfare, Veterinary, Higher Education, Engineering and Department of Personnel (MCS/MPS/MFS/SDC and MSS) are in progress. MPSC will declare the results of 133 regular Principal of Government Colleges within January, he added.

155 DPC meetings were held for various Departments while a total of 73 cases were considered under framing and amendment of RRs. As of now, various writ petitions have been filed from both sides (successful and unsuccessful candidates) and the matter is still pending before the Division Bench of the Chief Justice, Manipur High Court, by clubbing all the related cases of MCSCC examination 2016, for hearing on merits.

Hearing of the case is scheduled for January 14 and another hearing of a case related to an RTI was also scheduled for January 16, the Chairman informed.

The meeting was also attended by Commission’s members, retd IAS officer WL Hangshing and Jason Shimray and Secretary H Gyan Prakash.