MPSC, PC victorious in 42nd Senior State Level Handball Tournament

IMPHAL, Sep 10 : MPSC and BBA, Mayang Imphal registered two wins each in the men’s competition of the ongoing 42nd State Senior State Level Handball Tournament 2018 organised under the aegis of Manipur Handball Association at Chingarel Tezpur Handball ground today.

MPSC and Citizen Club also registered two wins each in the women’s competition staged today..

Men’s Competition

MPSC notched up an 18-9 win over Citizen Club, Soibam Leikai in league match of the men’s competition before beating YLK Chingarel by 14-3 margin in another league match.

The second match of the men’s competition saw BBA, Mayang Imphal seal a 12-7 win over YLK, Chingarel before the sealed a 16-13 win over PC.

PC Khurai Khongnangkhong also secured a 22-14 win over Citizen Club while they secured the second win by beating BBA while YLK posted a 11-4 over Citizen Club.

Women’s Competition

MPSC women’s team had a winning start today beating BBA by 17-4 margin while they overcame YLK 16-7 in the second league tie. Citizen Club also opened up the winning account today with a 11-2 triumph over YLK and sealed a 15-8 win over BBA in another fixture.