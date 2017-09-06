MPSC replies to “Back door entry at MPSC”

Sir,

Reference is invited to the Letter to the Editor titled “Back door entry at MPSC” published in your esteemed newspaper of 2nd September. The assumptions and allegations made in the letter are atrocious to say the least. It appears that the writer either does not know what he is talking about or has purposely provided half truths to bolster his contention. The following are clarified so that your readers are not misled.

1. It is true that minimum qualification for the post of District Information Officer is Degree and one year diploma in Journalism. However, MPSC received many applications with Master’s degree in Mass Communication/ Communication etc and they submitted petitions stating that Journalism is part of their studies. So, MPSC after examining their syllabus allowed candidates with Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Communication, Communication Studies etc in the interest of the candidates. The essential qualification was never amended as alleged.

2. As stated above candidates with Master’s Degree in Journalism related studies were allowed. Some universities call their degrees differently, that is, Arts or Science. No candidate with Master’s Degree in other subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology etc were allowed. So the allegation that rights of candidates who studied Journalism was denied is blatantly false.

3. No exam for the same post was conducted twice. No person however qualified or competent can perform all the tasks of the organisation. That is why we have division of labour. So, certain aspects like website management, online applications etc are to be outsourced to people who have the technical knowledge and infrastructure to do so. The exam held on 25th August, 2017 was taken by 127 candidates. Should it be cancelled because 2-3 candidates could not take the exam?

4. Very few candidates who got admit cards showing the date of examination for the post of District Information Officer and Asst Publicity Officer as 31st instead of 25th August only and not anyone else were allowed to appear for the exam of Public Relations Officer held on 28th August if they apply for it with a written application as they are educationally eligible.

5. It is unfortunate that such unfounded, baseless and despicable allegation with a figment of dark imagination has been put in public domain. Such writings have the potential to poison the young minds of our people. MPSC appeals to all concerned to refrain from such wild allegations. However, the Commission welcomes any positive suggestion/feedback at all times.

Yours faithfully

Lalkholien Singson

Deputy Secretary, Manipur Public Service Commission