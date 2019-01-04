MPSC requisitioned

IMPHAL, Jan 3: As per a decision of the State Government, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Division) has sent a requisition to the Manipur Public Service Commission to recruit 70 posts of MCS, MPS, MFS, SDC and MSS.

According to the requisition sent by Joint Secretary (DP) Neeta Arambam, 15 posts of MCS Grade II, 15 posts of MPS Grade II, 15 posts of MFS Grade II, 15 posts of SDC and 10 posts of MSS would be recruited under the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination Rules 2018.

Of the 15 posts of MCS Grade II, one would be reserved for person with disability (hearing impairment). Likewise, one of the 15 posts of MFS Grade II would be reserved for person with disability (visual impairment), informed a source.

Of the 70 total posts, 22 would be reserved for ST, eight for OBC (Meitei), one for OBC (Meitei Pangal), two for SC and the remaining 37 posts are unreserved.