MPSC, YDO victorious in E Pishak Memorial Volleyball tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 21 : MPSC and YDO registered straight set wins against their respective rivals in today’s Group A league matches of the ongoing 1st Late Elangbam Pishak Singh Memorial State Level Men’s Open Volleyball Tournament-2019 organised by Phoubakchao Awang Leikai Youth Development Association (PALYDA) at its court under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association.

The first Group A league match of the day witnessed MPSC drub ADC, Phoubakchao 25-13, 25-21, 25-21

Elsewhere, YDO Chongtham Kona, which overcame KB, Mayang Imphal 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 yesterday, carried on their momentum to beat ADC 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 today.