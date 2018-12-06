MPTC, Ngamba FC reach semis of Ibochou Memorial Football tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 5 : MPTC, Pangei and Ngamba FC, Huidrum have made it to the semi-finals of the 2nd Huidrom Ibochou Memorial Imphal East Football Tournament being organised by HYDCL Sports Committee at its playground at Huidrom Mayai Leikai.

The first quarter final match of the tournament saw MPTC, Pangei edge out HYDC by 4-2 goals. Kiran opened up the scoring for MPTC late in the 70th minute after conceding a goal in the first half while Naoba broke the deadlock five minutes latter. Paolinmei then hit twice (80′, 85′) to give MPTC a comfortable 4-1.

Nongpokpnganba of HYDC who struck the opener in the 38th minute grabbed the other goal in the 86th minute.

Elsewhere, in the second quarter final match, Ngamba FC drew the first blood through Romton the very first minute and take a 1-0 lead past NNCKA, Nongren.

Romton also went on to score the other goals for Ngamba FC in the 80th and the 90th minute while the lone goal of the Nongren side was scored by Ch Daya late in the 87th minute.