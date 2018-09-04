MPV launched

IMPHAL, Sep 3: Ginendra Sharma, AGM State Bank of India, Imphal formally launched Mahindra Multipurpose Vehicle (MPV) Marazzo, in a function held at Shivz Autotech Private Limited, Ghari, today

The launch function of the all new shark inspired Mahindra (MPV) Marazzo, was attended by Ginendra Sharma, Shantanu (Sales Manager, Mahindra and Mahindra), Abdul Malik (Corporate Sales Manager Mahindra Area Office Guwahati) and Philem Dorendro (Managing Director, Shivz Autotech) as distinguished guests.

Highlighting the features of the vehicle, Abdul Malik stated that the Marazzo is the second vehicle launched by Mahindra and Mahindra this year.

Earlier Mahindra had launched Mahindra TUV 300+ and it is also looking forward to launch another vehicle by Diwali this year.

He continued that the Marazzo is a perfect vehicle for a big family and for those who often tour and travel, taking the seating capacity and space of the vehicle into consideration.

He also highlighted the features of the Marazzo before it was formally unveiled at the showroom.