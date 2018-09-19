MPYC protests mob lynching

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 20: Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress Committee and Manipur Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee organized a protest against mob lynching in front of Congress Bhawan, BT Road, today.

The protest participated by a large number of volunteers of Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress Committee and Manipur Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee was led by Wabagai A/C MLA Md Fajur Rahim and Human Rights Department, MPCC Member RK Anand.

Speaking to media persons on the sideline of the protest, RK Anand condemned the trend of mob lynching in the State in the strongest term.

He lamented that mob lynching incidents have increased in all parts of India, including Manipur, since the past few years and pointed out that many individuals have been targeted and killed on suspicion of being kidnappers or others.

Terming this trend as senseless crime against humanity, he further stated that the act is also a violation of Right to Life given by the Constitution of India. The Supreme Court has also given many directives and guidelines, which include compensatory and remedial measures to the State Governments to prevent such crimes as well as to frame appropriate laws to handle lynching cases, he informed adding that the occurrence of such offences despite the said directives, is most unfortunate.

He also opined that there is a strong need of sensitizing the masses, right from the grass root level, to make them understand about hate speeches, mob lynching and human rights by inserting the needful information in the school syllabus.