MPYCC protests

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 23: Workers and Members of Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress Committee staged a protest in front of Congress Bhawan today, accusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP Government of being the cause behind the cash crunch faced by the country.

The protesters raised various slogans and held placards condemning the BJP Government.

Speaking to media persons on the spot, MPYCC president Amir Hussain said that at a time when the country is still recovering from the blow dealt by the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes by Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, the country is facing acute cash shortage right now.

On the other hand, the number of rape cases is increasing at an alarming rate and it is unfortunate the PM is more concerned with visiting other countries instead of making a proper statement against the pressing issue of the country, he claimed.

He further said that members of the youth committee will continue their protest against such inaction of the Government.