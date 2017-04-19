MRA shooting competition

IMPHAL, Apr 17: Manipur Rifle Association will organise the 27th All Manipur Shooting competition, 2017 in small bore rifle and pistol events at Khuman Lampak shooting range from May 21 to 28. Intending competitors/shooters can contact L Kulabanta on or before May 10 from 7 am to 9 am at Khuman Lampak shooting range, informed a statement issued by Manipur Rifle Association.

