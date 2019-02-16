MSAD advisor held

IMPHAL, Feb 15: Thokchom Veewon, current advisor as well as former president of Manipuri Students Association Delhi (MSAD), was arrested from Delhi by a team of Manipur police today.

According to SSUM president S Yaima, Veewon was arrested from Delhi by a team of Manipur police at around 5.20 pm today.

Yaima also claimed that police had also gone to Veewon’s house a few days back and warned him against taking part in the Citizenship Amendment Bill protest.

He further demanded the authority concerned to clarify the reason behind the arrest of the MSAD’s advisor.