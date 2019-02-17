MSAD advisor’s arrest draws acidic outcry

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : One day after his arrest by a joint team of Manipur Police and Delhi Police in Delhi, AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIMS have joined hands to condemn the arrest of Manipuri Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD) advisor Thokchom Veewon.

The North East Students Organisation (NESO) too has strongly condemned the arrest of the said student.

Speaking to media persons at their DM College campus office this evening, AMSU president Manjit Sarangthem said that all the six student bodies are deeply disturbed by the arrest of Veewon.

Speaking on behalf of the six student bodies, Manjit said that the State Government has been violating the right to freedom of expression of citizens by arresting the MSAD advisor.

The arrest of Veewon from Saket, South Delhi by a team of Manipur Police with the help of Delhi Police yesterday was something unwarranted in a democratic country.

Non-issuance of arrest memo, denial of any opportunity to even wear slippers and physical assault in front of the landlord are all matters of grave concern, Manjit said.

A few days back, a team of Lamlai police came to the Lamlai Mayai Leikai residence of Veewon and asked his family to convince Veewon not to further carry on his criticisms of the Government regarding detention of Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha under NSA and CAB 2016.

Manjit then asked the Government if citizens of the country do not have any right to speak against the Government.

He said that the six student bodies would launch different modes of agitation if Veewon is not released at the earliest without any condition.

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), comprising of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), has also strongly condemned the arrest of Manipuri Students Association Delhi (MSAD) advisor, Thokchom Veewon yesterday. A press release issued by NESO today mentioned that Thokchom Veewon is also a former president of MSAD and added that he was arrested during a joint operation by Manipur police and Delhi police from his rental home at Saket, in South Delhi. Claiming that Veewon was picked up on sedition charges, it conveyed that he has been vocal against Manipur journalist Kishore-chandra Wangkhem’s arrest under NSA and the contentious Citizenship (Amend- ment) Bill, 2016 and had led various protests in Delhi.

Veewon was arrested without furnishing any reason and arrest warrant, NESO informed adding that the way in which the police physically assaulted him, beat him, slapped him, dragged him and didn’t even allow him to wear slippers while picking him up from his residence, was undemocratic and excessive police action.

It alleged that the police also robbed him of his laptop and mobile phone. Earlier there was a report that he was searched by Manipur police a few days back at his home in Manipur and the police had also threatened his family not to let him engage in the agitation. Pointing out that Veewon is currently kept at Janakpuri PS and is likely to be taken to Manipur, NESO continued that it has also been speculated that alleged cyber crime is behind the MSAD advisor’s arrest.

Two days ago, in a Facebook post, Veewon had said that a police team comprising personnel from both Imphal West and East districts arrived at his house in Lamlaimayai Leikai at around 6 pm, threatened his parents, searched his room, took pictures of his parents and told them to ask him to concentrate only on his studies.

NESO further said that it stands in solidarity with Veewon and demanded the Government to stop gagging the voice of dissent from students.

The fascist like nature of the BJP Government with its autocratic nature will not be tolerated as it is a big threat to democracy, it added. NESO further demanded Veewon’s immediate and unconditional release and warned that if the authority fails to do so, NESO will not remain silent on the issue.