MSAD decries MoA abrogation

IMPHAL, Sep 3: The Manipur Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD) has condemned in the strongest term the alleged abrogation and nullification of the MoA signed between the Government of India through its MHRD and Manipur University community represented by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA respectively on August 16 in the presence of Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren.

The self appointment of Prof AP Pandey is only possible because of the impunity and freehand given to him by the Government of India. This is a clear insult not only to MU but to all the people of Manipur, said MSAD in a statement.

The way Prof Pandey has banned MUTA and MUSA smacks of a highly arrogant and authoritarian attitude, added MSAD.

It seems the Government of India is on a mission of destroying the social fabric of Manipur, it alleged.

The Government of Manipur led by CM Nongthombam Biren has become a mockery in front of the people of Manipur and the seemingly all powerful AP Pandey. It is such a shame that the CM of Manipur is now a mere spectator in the whole drama designed from New Delhi.

Stakeholders from inside Manipur University should stop seeing the struggle merely as between the MHRD and the university, MSAD said.

It then called upon all the people of Manipur to raise their voices collectively against the alleged Hindu-centric and sectarian NDA Government and the ever existing policy of the Indian State to gag and suppress the people of Manipur.