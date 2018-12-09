MSAD protests

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 8: Manipur Students Association of Delhi (MSAD) staged a candlelight protest in front of Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) office at Manipur University today, condemning the arrest of Kishorchandra Wang-khemcha under NSA on November 27, just a day after he was released on bail after being arrested for making alleged offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren Singh on social media.

It may be mentioned that the protest was earlier scheduled to be held at Kangla western gate but following preventive measures taken up by Manipur police to prevent the protests, the venue was shifted in front of MUSU office.

Human Rights Alert executive director Babloo Loitongbam, Imphal Times editor Rinku Khumukcham, MUSU general secretary Laishram Kennedy, Kishor-chandra’s wife Elangbam Ranjita as well as many others spoke out against the arrest during the protest.

Ranjita strongly condemned the arrest of her husband and explained that the same predicament may befall anyone in the future.

The incident has created a tense atmosphere among the people and it is high time for the people to come together and fight for justice, she added.