MSCW Chairperson

IMPHAL, Nov 6: Dr Meinam Binota of Singjamei Chingamakha, Oinam Leirak has been appointed Chairperson of Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) with immediate effect.

Social Welfare Deputy Secretary Gangmei Ganguilu issued an order to this effect on October 25.

The term of the appointment would be three years as laid down in Section 4 (1) of the Manipur State Commission for Women Act 2006, it mentioned.