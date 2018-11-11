MSCW Chairperson

IMPHAL, Nov 10: The new Chairperson of Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) appointed by the Government on October 25, Dr Meinam Binota, is an economist by training and profession who had served in the field of academics as Associate Professor in the Department of Economics, Imphal College and other Government colleges for 22 years before she put in her paper, 9 years before her service superannuation, to dedicate herself in the field of public service.

Born on January 26, 1959, at Imphal, Dr Binota did her graduation (Economics Honours), Masters and PhD (Economics) respectively from Pune University, Aligarh Muslim University and Manipur University.

She is incidentally the first Manipuri lady to obtain doctorate degree in Economics under Manipur University.

Besides having several books and research papers published at the National and international level to her credit, Dr Meinam has also produced several MPhils and Doctorates under her supervision. Over and above her academic pursuits, Dr Binota has been actively engaged in social works/ service particularly in the field of women’s empowerment, tourism promotion, tribal development, minorities and OBCs, and entrepreneurship development in the State under National projects, Government of India. As founding president of Women for Social Change, and Concerned Women Forum for Development, she has been conducting campaigns to bring socio-economic and political awareness among women.

A woman of substance, she is always in the forefront on the issue of violence against women, be it domestic violence, sexual violence/harassment/molestation at public places.

Women’s rights and empowerment is what holds very dear to her heart. Being an economist, Dr Binota takes keen interest for the economic growth, development and promotion of tourism as an industry in the state.

It is with this vision in mind that she set up Regional Institute of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RISDE) to train young minds.

She is also the economic advisor to the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Manipur & Mizoram since 2013 and the convenor of the Industrial Development and Socio – Economic Advisory Committee constituted by the Department of Commerce and Industry, Manipur in 2017.

As president of North East chapter of Indian Tourism and Hospitality Congress, she has successfully organised ITHC International Conference at Mandalay (Myanmar) in 2015 in collaboration with Mandalay University.

Among the foreign countries she has visited, mention may be made of Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taskent leading Indian delegates as founder President of ITHC (North East India). This month, Dr Binota will be heading for Italy along with 12 delegates from North East to attend the 11th ITHC International Conference being organised by ITHC in collaboration with European University of Tourism (UET), Palermo, Sicily, Italy. Dr Meinam Binota is currently State Executive Member and Head, Department of Documentation and Library, Bharatiya Janata Party, Manipur Pradesh.

She lives in Imphal with her husband Prof Rajendra Kshetri and two sons.