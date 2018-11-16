MSCW Chairperson seeks Govt support

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 15: The newly appointed Chairperson of Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW), retired Professor Dr Meinam Binota, has drawn the attention of the State Government towards the shortage of infrastructure and security allotment at the Commission office.

She also mooted a gender policy for the State while exuding confidence that this is possible if she gets support from the Government and the public.

Speaking to media persons at MSCW office, Lamphelpat today, the Dr M Binota pointed out that the problem of shortage of infrastructure and allotment of security personnel for the Commission will pose a big hurdle in the Commission’s functioning and added that the Commission itself even feel insecure when conflicting parties brawl among themselves and violence is likely to erupt in certain cases.

Saying that the Commission has 19 non regular staff, Binota went on to say that she will convince the State Government to recruit some permanent staff for smooth functioning of the Commission.

She then expressed her keen desire to take up welfare programmes for rape victims, domestic violence and sexual assault victims apart from delivering justice to the said victims.

She also claimed that the Commission can reap ample benefits from various Centrally sponsored women welfare schemes even if the State Government does not have the budget/funding for taking up such programmes.

The only thing that is required for the initiative is support from the State Government in making the Commission fully functional, she added.

Conveying that the Commission visited the victim of Kamjong rape case and her family, she asserted that the Commission has instructed the police station concerned to expedite the legal process and to deliver justice at the earliest.

Binota claimed that she had disposed three cases out of total 90 cases which were pending in the Commission, within three working days, after she was appointed as the Chairperson. She joined the Commission on November 8.

She further maintained that two more cases are on and expressed gratitude to the State Government for appointing her as the Commission’s new Chairperson.