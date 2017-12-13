IMPHAL, Dec 12 : Manipur State Commission for Women observed its 11th foundation day at Kuranganayani hall, DC complex, Lamphelpat today.

Speaking as the chief guest, Commissioner, Social Welfare, Manipur H Deleep Singh said that it is an achievement for the Women Commission to be able to tackle many cases however, the increasing number of cases is not a good image of the society.

Proper preventive measures need to be taken up to decrease the number of crimes and both men and women should be aware of the conditions leading to occurrences of such crimes, she added.

Chairperson of MSCW, Dr K Sobita Devi, Members of MSCW, Soibam (o) Neelima Devi, Dr Farida Shah and Ranjita Golmei attended the event as the president and guests of honour respectively.

Speaking at the event, Dr K Sobita said that the commission was established to bring development for the women as well as to monitor crimes against women.

The commission also provides a 24 hour toll free number, 181, specially for the women, under the Social Welfare Department.

However, she said that the Women Commission has only four members and no regular staff and expressed desire for the appointment of a regular staff at the earliest.