MSF celebrates foundation day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 13 : The Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF) observed its 20th foundation day (China Jubi-lee) at Kwakeithel Thounao- jam Leikai Community Hall today.

Speaking at the function, MSF president Ngariyan-bam Milan conveyed that the student body has been working for the people and the student community for the last 20 years and added that MSF will deliberate on initiatives or works to be taken up in the coming years following the directives and suggestions of MSF’s advisors and sympathisers.

Among different works taken up by the student body, Milan stated that MSF is putting maximum efforts in implementing a common academic curriculum in Manipur.

He said, the ongoing academic campaign “Eikhoi Lairik Ningthina Tamsi” has effectively brought the light of education to every nook and corner of the State, apart from playing a vital role in attaining a unified and peaceful Manipur.

Milan maintained that another campaign of the student body, “Eikhoigi Khu- nai Khangminnasi”, which was launched this year, aims to educate and raise awareness among the masses about the very tradition and culture of Manipur with a view to prevent the age old tradition from fading away. He expressed hope that the campaign will leave a good impact in the future.

Milan informed that necessary preparations have been made to observe the MSF’s China Jubilee celebration for a whole year. In view of the issues prevailing in the State, the students body will not observe the celebration in a grand manner but will instead be holding the year-long celebration, he added.

Former presidents of MSF Pheiroijam Nando Luwang, Sorokhaibam Sanjoy, Md Atabuddin, Longjam Umakanta, Kh Serajuddin, Oinam Nandababu and MSF president Ngariyanbam Milan presided the occasion.