MSF condemns

The Manipuri Students’ Federation has strongly condemned the killing of the president of Haokip Students’ Organisation by unidentified gunmen at Langol Game Village yesterday at about 7.30 am.

In a statement, MSF said that the very act of assassinating the student leader is a direct challenge to all the student organisations in Manipur and added that the Government should find out the truth behind the killing and fix responsibility.

MSF also shared the grief and pain of the family members of the deceased student leader.