MSF, INC decry passage of Bill

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 8: Strongly condemning the abrupt passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha, Manipuri Students Federation has remarked that the action of the Central Government, at a time when the people of the North East region are vehemently opposing the Bill, clearly shows its (Central Govt) lack of regard and consideration for the indigenous people of the region.

A press release issued by the publicity secretary of MSF today explained that MSF will not stay silent on the matter and claimed that with the passing of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, the Central Government has made it crystal clear that it aims to wipe out the indigenous population of the North East States by giving Indian citizenship to illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

MSF continued that the passing of the Bill is an attempt to drive off/wipe out the indigenous population from the NE region by granting citizenship to thousands of illegal immigrants, after various other steps like imposition of AFSPA 1958, divide and rule policy and creating communal tension, failed to bear the results expected by the Central Government.

MSF has always been providing moral support to the protest and agitation taken up by NESO and its constituent bodies against the Bill, it added.

On the other hand, the association strongly condemned the action of the police against volunteers of All Tripassa Indigenous Students’ Association (ATISTA) and Indigenous Tripassa People’s Front (ITPF) Youth Wing at Khumulwung, West Tripura, during the total shutdown today.

Alleging that the act itself is a tell tale sign of the Central Government’s lack of regard for the people of the North East, MSF added that the Central Government also cares little for the human rights of the indigenous people.

MSF further conveyed that it has made all necessary preparation to not only offer moral support, but physical support as well, to any protest taken up by the people against the passing of the said Bill and urged the people of the entire North East region to let the incident at Tripura today be a wake up call for the people to rise against the divide and rule policy of the Central Government in the region.

On the other hand, Indian National Congress (INC) has also boycotted the consideration and passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha today.

A press release issued by MP Dr Thokchom Meinya today mentioned that the MPs from the NE States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura also expressed their opposition to the Bill by shouting slogans and running to the Well of the House.

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge intervened after Home Minister’s initial remarks on the Bill and pleaded that the Bill needs to be referred to a Joint Select Committee for further indepth study.

It continued that as the plea was not heeded by the Speaker, INC decided to boycott the consideration and the passing of the Bill and walked out of the House.

On the other hand, North East India Development Party (NEIDP) has also strongly condemned the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha.