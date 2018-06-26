MSFC drub FC Yumnam Khunou

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 25 : MSFC, Heingang thrashed FC Yumnam Khunou by 5-1 goals in a league match of the 13th State Level Men’s Village Open Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Brighter Club Awang Potsangbam Khullen at its ground.

A total of 20 teams clustered into 4 groups are taking part in this tournament which began yesterday.

In the Group A league match played today, FC Yumnam Khunou took a 1-0 lead through a goal scored by M Romi Meitei but Dackson and shitaljit of MSFC ran riot in the later part to give their team a huge 5-1 win.

Dackson levelled the score in the 27th minute before he found his second goal in the 31st minute. Shitaljit then pumped in another goal in the 34th minute to make it 3-1 before hitting his second in the 59th minute. Dackson netted his third goal in the 45th minute.

Later in a Group C league match that began at 2.30 pm, AWSC, Awang Wabagai were held to a goalless draw by Maharabi FC.