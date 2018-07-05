MSFC hold KFC in State Level Men’s Open Football

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 4 : Today’s league matches of the 13th State Level 11 Men’s Village Open Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Brighter Club, Awang Potsangbam Khullen ended in 2-2 draws. MSFC, Heingang were held to a 2-2 draw by KFC, Konthoujam in a Group A league match while Yumnam Khunou FC also played out a 2-2 draw with KBSU, Kanglatongbi in another Group A league match.

Johnson scored the opener in the 11th minute to give KFC a 1-0 lead but Shitaljit gave MSFC the equaliser in the 19th minute. Rajkumar scored the third goal of the match to help KFC regain the lead but their dream to take home the match was denied by Shitaljit who came up with his second goal two minutes latter. The game ended 2-2 despite several attempts being made from both ends.

Thoi of MSFC was yellow carded in the 10th minute of the match.

In yet another similar conclusion, Yumnam Khunou FC (YKFC) made a late surge to settle the game in a 2-2 draw with KBSU.

KBSU and YKFC started the game cautiously with series of incisive runs and timely interceptions on both ends to play out a goalless first half. After the barren first half, it was Navin Rana who found the breakthrough in the 45th minute while Bishorjit scored another goal two minutes latter to hand KBSU a 2-0 lead.

N Robertson then rose to the occasion and struck two goals back to back in the 52nd and the 58th minute to level the score at 2-2.

Navin Bastola of KBSU (31′), Jibason (33′) and S Amarjit (44′) were yellow carded for unsporting behaviours.

SYDC will meet Koirengei FC in the next match tomorrow while Brighter Club will play MLYLC in the second match.