MSFC set up final date with Sekmai FC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 22 : Sekmai FC will clash with MSFC, Heingang in the final showdown of the ongoing 13th State Level 11 Men’s Village Open Football Tournament 2018 organised by Brighter Club, Awang Potsangbam Khullen at its playground.

The second semi-final match staged today saw, MSFC come from behind to beat hosts Brighter Club by 2-1 goals and set up summit clash with Sekmai FC at 2 pm of July 24.

It was indeed a very competitive match as both teams did well to showcase attacking moves though it emerged a low scoring one. The hosts enjoyed earlier proceedings with a 1-0 lead through a goal scored by Kh Pamel early in the third minute. MSFC also responded quickly with series of attacks using the flanks and stretching the back line of Brighter Club on multiple occasions.

After a series of unsuccessful moves, MSFC got the golden opportunity to equalise the score in the form of a spot kick after a players was brought down by Brighter Club defender while trying to clear the danger inside the box. Shitaljit of MSFC who stepped up to take the shot did not miss the target levelling the score at 1-1 and boosting his team’s morale at the same time.

Shitaljit then took control of the game and slotted his second goal in the 24th minute to reverse the lead shattering hosts’ dream to make into the final. The latter part of the game saw Brighter Club trying to restore parity but their efforts went abegging as the defence line of the Heingang side stood well and firm to deter all moves. The game eventually ended 2-1 in favour of MSFC.