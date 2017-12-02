MSLPTF denounce steps of AMFA

IMPHAL, Dec 1 : Manipur State League Participating Teams’ Forum MSPLTF, a conglomerate formed by 11 teams participating in the 12th Manipur State League 2017 has denounced the step of All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) to resume the State League again.

AMFA in a statement on November 27 said that the controversial football league which has been put on hold since October 12 after an ugly incident between the referees and players and officials of one team, will resume from November 30. In response to this statement, MSLPTF has reacted sharply and questioned AMFA’s stand to resume the football league before resolving the charter of demands being made on many occasions and sittings.

The forum condemning the move, questioned the integrity of the secretary of AMFA who failed to provide the forum the written assurance regarding the charter of demands which were promised in a series of meetings held on October 15, November 13 and November 19.

MSLPTF added that the current situation is one of the darkest periods of footballing history in Manipur and pledged that the forum will do whatever it takes to lift the game to the highest level possible.

The forum also sought the intervention of all football lovers in the State.

The forum will refrain from any kind of activity related to the 12th MSL 2017 until the issue is amicably resolved, said a press release issued today.