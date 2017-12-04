MSLPTF regrets SSU’s participation

IMPHAL, Dec 3:Manipur State League Participating Teams’ Forum (MSLPTF) express unhappiness over SSU’s participation against the resolution made by the forum. SSU which secured a 1-0 victory is a part of the forum.

The forum has been in protest against AMFA over the announcement of resumption of MSL 2017. The forum reminded that AMFA have not replied to their charter of demands being assured by AMFA’s president in a particular meeting held at AMSA’s office on October 22.

An emergency meeting was called today in this regard and all the constituent members resolved to boycott the MSL 2017 until the issue is amicably settled, said a press release issued by the forum.