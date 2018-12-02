MSSA threatens stir

IMPHAL, Dec 1: Reiterating six different demands and asking for fulfilment of the same demands before December 10, the Manipur Secretariat Services’ Association (MSSA) has threatened to take mass casual leave on December 10 and 11 in case their demands go unheeded.

A decision to this effect was adopted at a meeting of MSSA executive committee meeting held on November 23 and the same decision was reaffirmed by MSSA general body meeting held today.

According to a press release issued by MSSA general secretary Purujit Lairikyengbam, the six demands are clearance of due DA of 11 per cent, payment of productivity linked bonus, amendment of service rules as per the MoU signed in 2008, grade pay rectification of Group D employees at 1900; ASO at 4600 and SO at 4800 and re-designation of the posts of Office Assistant and Senior Office Assistant as Secretariat Assistant and Senior Secretariat Assistant respectively.