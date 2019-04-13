MSVT, KYLSC, YMDO emerge victorious in 2nd Ph Dharmachandra Memorial Volleyball

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 13 : KYLSC, Kachikhul; MSVT and YMDO, Heirangoithong were able to beat their respective rivals on the second day of the 2nd (L) Ph Dharmachandra Singh Memorial State Level Men’s Open Volleyball Tournament 2019 being organised by Andro Machengpat Youth Club (AMYC) under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association.

KYLSC, Kachikhul were able to hold off hosts AMYC by 3-1 sets in the first match of the day. It was a closely contested match as AMYC produced a spirited challenge almost throughout the game and found the break in the third set before KYLSC sealed the game 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16.

In the second match of the day, MSVT carved out a 3-2 sets win against TYWC, Thamnapokpi in a tense encounter.

MSVT had a good start but conceded the second and the third sets before coming back in the fourth set and shone in the deciding set to wrap up the game 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12.

MSVT also eased to another win as they beat IGO, Oinam by 3-1 sets in the last match of the day. MSVT lost the first set by a close margin but surged ahead in the following sets to secure a 26-28, 25-19, 25-22, 25-10 win.

In the third match of the day, YMDO Heirangoithong got the better of NYVA, Naorem by 3-1 sets.

YMDO, Heirangoithong which sealed a straight sets win against AMYC in the opening match went down to NYVA, Naorem in the third set after a fine start and bounced back in the last set to make it 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 at the end.