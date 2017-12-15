MTFC, NRSU, Head Hunters and Changvei victorious in TNFLCFC Football

Ukhrul, Dec 14: MTFC struck thrice while Senapati FC went blank and scored none in the penalty shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw at regulation time in the Tangkhul Naga France Labor Corps Football Centenary organised by the Araang League.

Ngtangmi (55′) of MTFC and Putoukho (62′) of Senapati FC had scored a goal each for their teams but the competition was stiff and none of the team had managed to break the stalemate.

Yet, MTFC came out on top as the final score showed: 4 for them and 1 for Senapati FC.

In the second match of the day, NRSU took some early advantages to beat GUFA 3-2. By first half, NRSU was leading by 2-0 with credits to Rukewelo (6′) and Chanso (31′), both of whom were successful in turning a couple of chances into as many goals.

Still, Gangamlung (51′) and Disingam (69′) netted two goals for GUFA, not only scoring the equaliser but also bringing the team back to the game. However, a few minutes later, Richanso (76′) cleverly overcame the defence and scored another goal for NRSU.

The third match between Head Hunters FC and RAU FC was closely fought with both the teams playing an attacking game. The first half ended in a goalless draw but around the middle of the second half, the equation began to change. When Dayananda of Head Hunters got the ball inside the opponents’ goalpost area, he confidently kicked in making no mistake. At 68th minute he scored the goal to ensure a satisfactory 1-0 win for the Head Hunters FC.

The last match of the day between Changvei FC and Ukhrul United FC also kept the spectators on their toes with the attacks and counterattacks. But when the whistle blew it was 1 for Changvei FC and 0 for Ukhrul United thanks to a second half goal by Mohammad Abdul in the 58th minute of the match.