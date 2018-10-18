MU Administrator looks to put varsity on track again Exam results to be declared within 1 week, session soon

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 17 : With the Court stepping in and ensuring the release of the jailed MU teachers and students, Administrator of MU Jarnail Singh has started putting in motion a number of steps to start the new session of the varsity as soon as possible and announce the pending examination results within one week.

Towards this end, all employees of MU have been instructed to be in office till 5 pm everyday to make up for the lost time.

To bring back MU to normalcy and on track, Administrator Jarnail Singh today held a meeting with Heads of Departments and Deans to seek ways to announce the pending examination results of some PG courses within one week.

Speaking to The Sangai Express a well placed source said that the failure to announce the results of some courses as well as the negative impacts on the academic pursuits of the students due to the MU stand off was discussed threadbare.

Taking the lost time into consideration, it was decided to up the ante and take up all possible steps to announce the undeclared examination results of all course within one week, said the source further.

There are over 30 departments in MU, said the source and added that the examinations of the different streams in the PG course ought to have started from July. However due to the impasse at the university, the results of many examinations are yet to be declared, added the source.

Over 5000 students have submitted applications for admission to the different PG courses in the varsity.

Even though the last date of form submission is over, today’s meeting decided to extend the last date of form submission till October 20 in the interest of the students and taking the earlier disturbance at the university into consideration, added the source.

For departments which conduct entrance test for admission, the entrance test will be held from October 24 to 27. Session at MU will also start as soon as possible.

To make up for the lost time, due to the over 3 months MU stand off, all employees are to report for duty at 10 am and go back at 5 pm, every day without any break.

Even though a good number of days have been lost, it was decided that the first semester examinations at MU will be held as usual in February and everything will be finalised within the time frame. All these steps have been decided unanimously keeping the academic career of the students in mind, added the source.