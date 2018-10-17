MU Administrator

IMPHAL, Oct 16 : Manipur University Administrator Jarnail Singh has initiated certain steps to recuperate the time lost on account of the protracted agitation for dismissal of Prof AP Pandey from the post of Vice Chancellor.

Jarnail Singh would meet Heads of Departments tomorrow and make necessary arrangements to hold entrance tests of all Post Graduate courses and declare all pending examination results by October 26.

It is reported that the Administrator is keen to open classes even on Sundays and holidays in order to make up for the lost time so that this year’s academic calendar is not lost.