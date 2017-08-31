MU admission row ATSUM extends deadline by 24 hours

IMPHAL, Aug 30: The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) has extended its deadline served to the Manipur University authority by another 24 hours effective from tomorrow in connection with the reservation row in admission.

The latest decision of the ATSUM executives came following a meeting between the tribal students’ leaders and the varsity authority today where the latter sought more time.

On August 28, the All Tribal Students Union, Manipur had served 48 hours ultimatum to the Manipur University authority demanding to follow the High Court directives and the Central Educational Institution Reservation Act, 2012 with regard to the admission process. The apex tribal students’ body also had warned of resorting to severe forms of agitation if the Manipur University authority does not oblige to its demand.

According to the ATSUM leaders, they met Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Adya Prasad Pandey today.

ATSUM president Varieyo Satshang said that both the parties could not come to a conclusion in today’s meeting but they resolved to hold another round of meeting tomorrow, Thursday.

According to Vareiyo, during the meeting today the tribal student leaders put it very clear to the Vice Chancellor regarding their demands. After having had paid a patient hearing the Vice Chancellor sought more time saying that a meeting with the heads of departments has become imperative.

An 11-member delegation of the Manipur University met the ATSUM team today. From the tribal students’ side, ATSUM president Vareiyo Satshang, its general secretary Seiboi Haokip, ATSUM finance secretary Sr Andria and also leaders of Manipur University Tribal Student Union (MUTSU) represented the tribal students. The meeting which started at 3 pm concluded at 5 pm.

Earlier in the day, the ATSUM executives had a meeting and resolved to resort to strong forms of agitation if their demands are not met within the given time.