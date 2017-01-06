"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
January 6, 2017 20:01 pm

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Sports News

MU announces Archery, Taekwondo teams

65 0

IMPHAL, Jan 5:The Manipur University has announced selected Archery team members (men and women) to participate in the All India Inter-University Archery (M&W) tournament 2016-17 to be held at Krishan University, AP from Feb 15 to 19. Assistant Director of Sports, MU has informed all selected team members to report on Jan 12 at 11 am for further directives.
MU also announced the names of Taekwondo team (men and women) for participation in the All India Inter University Taekwondo (M&W) tournament 2016-17 to be held at MDU, Rohtak from March 16 to 19. The selected players are informed to report to Assistant Director of Sports, MU on Jan 10 at 11 am for further verification and coaching.

