MU bodies unhappy with MHRD ‘dictate’

IMPHAL, Aug 25

The executive members of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA held an emergency joint meeting at MUTA office today chaired by MUTA vice president Professor RK Gambhir Singh, to deliberate upon the latest developments in the university campus after the reopening of Manipur University.

A joint press release issued by the three associa- tions today mentioned that the meeting took strong exception to the undue inter- ference into the university affairs by Surat Singh, De-puty Secretary of MHRD, regarding its letter to the officiating VC of the university to undo the changes relating to replacement of the present Registrar (i/c).

It stated that the members unanimously expressed dismay and extreme shock over the unnecessary meddling in the governance of the university by MHRD while the university community has been working on war footing to restore normalcy in MU.

The members drew the attention of the President who is also the Visitor (MU), Governor (Chief Rector, MU), the HRD Minister and the Chief Minister for timely intervention towards speedy restoration of normalcy in MU, it added.

On the other hand, declaration of results for the 6th semester examination of the university has started following the opening of the university after the 85 days shutdown in connection with the demand for removal of VC AP Pandey, with declaration of result for BCom 6th semester exam started today.

The result was declared by the Examination Controller (in-charge) Angom Narayan who informed that the remaining BA and BSc examination results will also be declared between September 5 to 10.

Pointing out that the university will remain open tomorrow (Sunday) in the interest of the students and their examination results, the Examination Controller added that the 2nd and 4th semester BA and BSc examination results will also be declared at the earliest.

It may be mentioned that declaration of examination results for the Post Graduate courses under the university had also started a few days back.