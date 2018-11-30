MU case Probe panel completes recording of statements

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 29 : The two-member independent enquiry committee which has been probing alleged financial and administrative irregularities committed by former Manipur University VC Prof AP Pandey (now suspended) has completed recording statements of witnesses.

The committee recorded statements of 16 witnesses in all.

During a hearing held at its Classic Hotel office yesterday, MU Deputy Registrar (Purchase Officer) gave his statement as the 16th witness.

Apart from Administrator Jarnail Singh, many teachers, students and staff have also already given their statements to the probe panel.

They include MUTA president Prof I Tomba, Prof Amar Yumnam, Dr Ng Nimai, Dr Lisam Sanjukumar, Dr Sougaijam Dorendrajit, MUSU president M Dayaman, secretary general Laishram Kennedy, Laishram Robindro, Moirangthem Bisheswar, Irengbam Naocha, Salam Kennedy, Oinam Bidyasagar and MUSA president Soraisam Jibankumar.

The hearing held yesterday also discussed about physical verification of the works of opening 20 smart classes in MU and materials supplied thereof when Prof AP Pandey was the VC.

The panel fixed a meeting of the physical verification committee at 3 pm of December 4 and the meeting would decide a date for carrying out the physical verification, informed a source.

Even though the enquiry committee had written to the State Government’s IT Department to recommend an expert for the physical verification work, the department is yet to name any expert thereby delaying the physical verification work.

It has been already decided that the physical verification committee would comprise of one or two member(s) of the enquiry committee, two representatives each of MUTA, MUSU and MUSA, one engineer of MU, one expert and enquiry committee’s secretary and nodal officer and MU Administrator or his nominee.

After physical verification of the smart class works and materials supplied thereof, the enquiry committee would hold a final hearing before submitting their report.

But at the moment, it cannot be said for sure when the enquiry committee would submit its report to the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Even though Prof AP Pandey is central to the whole enquiry process, he has neither appeared before the probe panel nor submitted any written statement.

Notably, the two-member enquiry committee comprises of former acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court T Nandakumar as Chairman and former VC of Tezpur University Prof MK Choudhury as member.

According to documents collected from the office of the Registrar in-charge, Prof Pandey went on 37 trips outside the State since he took charge of MU Vice Chancellor and he took leave for 101 days.

He also took Rs 14,56,275 from MU’s coffer as advance for his trips. Moreover, most of his leave notifications were left open-ended without mentioning the return dates.

The protracted MU crisis was resolved after the High Court of Manipur intervened and appointed former Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh as Administrator with all the powers of a VC on October 11.