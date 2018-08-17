MU community agrees to suspend shut down

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 16: Following an understanding reached between MUSU, MUTA and MUSA on one side and Ministry of HRD Joint Secretary GC Hosur on the other, the ongoing shut down of Manipur University shall be suspended tempo-rarily.

A joint meeting was held today between the two sides in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren, Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary and the Commissioner (Higher and Techni- cal Education).

Similar meetings were held on August 14 and 15 too.

The meeting held today arrived to a mutual understanding that the fact finding committee set up by the HRD Ministry will be reconstituted as an independent two-member enquiry committee chaired by T Nandakumar, former acting Chief Justice, High Court of Meghalaya.

The two official members of the existing fact finding committee will be replaced by a retired Vice Chancellor of a University who is mutually acceptable to the parties concerned.

The relevant order for reconstitution of the fact finding committee as an independent enquiry committee shall be issued on or before 17th August.

Once this order for reconstitution of the fact finding committee is issued, the ongoing agita- tion shall be temporarily suspended as per the mutually reached understan- ding in the interest of the public in general and students in particular, accor- ding to a memorandum of agreement signed by MHRD Joint Secretary GC Hosur, MUSU president M Dayaman, MUTA president Prof I Tomba, MUSA president S Jibankumar and Commissioner (Higher and Technical Education) H Deleep Singh.

It was also agreed that the during the period of enquiry and until follow up action based on the enquiry report by the competent authority preferably within a period of 15 days, Prof AP Pandey will be on leave.

Copies of the enquiry report would be made available to MUSU, MUTA and MUSA and the Registrar shall be the nodal officer of the enquiry committee, as per the memorandum of agreement.