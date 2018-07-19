MU crisis completes 50 days MUSU, MUTA, MUSA say no to probe team

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 18: With the protest demanding Manipur University Vice Chancellor Professor Adya Prasad Pandey be removed gaining further traction, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have decided not to provide any cooperation to the new fact finding committee constituted by the Union HRD Ministry to conducted necessary enquiry upon the VC, alleging that the said committee is neither an independent committee nor judicial.

According to a reliable source, the decision was taken during an emergency joint meeting of executive members of the three associations which was held at MUTA office today, chaired by vice president of MUTA, Professor RK Gambhir Singh.

The meeting deliberated on the meaning and implications of the reconstituted fact finding committee and the unwarranted and excessive violence of the State police against the student protesters.

The source pointed out that MUSU, MUTA and MUSA unwavering demand are immediate removal of Adya Prasad Pandey from his post as the VC of the university and the constitution of a high power committee to investigate the charges levelled against Pandey.

The meeting strongly condemned the excessive use of force by the State police against the student protesters.

It was also reiterated that removal of the VC is the only solution to the crisis befalling the university and the meeting also resolved that no cooperation shall be extended to the reconstituted fact finding committee as it is neither independent nor judicial.

The source conveyed that the members took the brutal force used against the democratically agitating students seriously.

The members also expressed suspicion about attempts to cause permanent casualty to some students so as to divert the present democratic and peaceful movement towards an unhealthy direction.

They also expressed that the structure of the reconstructed fact finding committee is an insult to the people of Manipur in general and to the university community in particular.

While the appointment of a retired Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court as Chairman of the committee is laudable, the members felt dismayed at the nature of the reconstituted committee, the source added.

On the other hand, MUSU president Mayanglambam Dayaman demanded the Central Government to remove AP Pandey from his post as the VC immediately and to constitute a high power committee to investigate the charges levelled against the VC.

Until and unless the VC is removed, the protest will continue, Dayaman added.

It may be mentioned that an order issued by the HRD Ministry yesterday, appointed retired Acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court T Nandakumar Singh as the chairman of the fact finding committee with UGC Joint Secretary JK Tripathi and HRD Ministry Deputy Secretary Sarat Singh as members.