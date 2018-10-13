MU crisis HC has deflated plot of BJP : Cong

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 12: While welcoming the High Court of Manipur’s order whereby former Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh has been appointed as Administrator of Manipur University with all the powers of a VC, Congress party has remarked that the High Court’s initiative to save MU is akin to defeating the plot of the BJP led Government at Imphal and Delhi.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, CLP member Dr Ng Bijoy exuded confidence that MU would be able to function properly under Jarnail Singh as its Administrator.

Saying that the High Court’s intervention to save MU and career of thousands of students is akin to defeating the plot of the BJP, Bijoy asserted that elected representatives run a Government on the strength of the three pillars of the constitution namely; Legislature, Executive and Judiciary.

It is the Judiciary which is operating laws enacted by the Legislature and it is the Judiciary which has been controlling the Government.

It is a matter of shame for both the Legislature and the Executive that the Judiciary intervened directly in the MU crisis, Dr Bijoy said.

Reacting to BJP’s claim that Congress party has been politicising the MU crisis, Dr Bijoy said people know the group which has been politicising the issue.

It was not right for BJP to accuse Congress party of politicising the MU crisis just because a high level committee of Congress went to MU to assess the prolonged denial of education to thousands of students.

BJP’s attempt to bring JNU under their control ended in abject failure. An individual who acted in a single film was appointed as the Director of Pune Film Institute by the NDA Government but the man was kicked out by the masses.

Like BJP’s attempts to bring Aligarh Muslim University, Jadavpur University, Madras University and Hyderabad University under their control ended in failure, Dr Bijoy said who is a former VC of MU.

After these humiliating failures, BJP targeted Manipur University which resulted in the protracted crisis. It was a conspiracy hatched between BJP Governments of the Centre and State which gave birth to the crisis, he asserted.

He went on to allege that the State Government was a willing partner to the Central Government’s attempts to protect Prof AP Pandey.

MLA K Ranjit said that MPCC welcomes and respects the High Court’s intervention in the MU crisis which could not be resolved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the State Government.

Yet it is a matter of shame for both the Central and State Governments that the issue has been resolved by the High Court while they could not do anything.

It would be right for both the State and Central Governments to step down on moral ground. The situation is like there is no Government at all, Ranjit added.