MU crisis : Joy seeks Centre’s intervention

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 15: Former Minister and BJP spokesman Okram Joy has sought immediate attention of the Central Government to the crisis prevailing in Manipur University.

Speaking to media persons this afternoon, Joy claimed that he was associated with the entire journey of Manipur University from the time it was set up in 1972 as a JNU Centre to the stage where it was upgraded as a full fledged Central university.

The Manipur University Bill was passed on June 5, 1980 and it soon became an Act.

Even though Manipur University was set up in 1980, it could not achieve any progress for 23 years because the State Government could not invest necessary funds.

After the State Assembly passed a resolution on March 13, 2003, Manipur University was upgraded to the level of a full fledged Central university on October 13, 2005.

It was Chief Minister Md Alimuddin who laid the foundation stone of Manipur University (then JNU Centre) on November 19, 1972.

Every year, families of late Md Alimuddin, senior citizens, local people and the Vice Chancellor pay floral tributes to the foundation stone. But no such floral tributes were paid on 2015 and 2016 because the present VC did not give permission, Joy said.

Saying that people are aware of what Vice Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey has been doing since he is posted here, Joy asserted that he would not like to comment on the activities of the VC.

He also expressed strong preference for a qualified local man/woman as the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University.

It was rather unfortunate that a non-local man was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University when there were many qualified local men for the same post, Joy said.

Nepotism at the time of appointing to such key posts like Vice Chancellor would be detrimental to the country’s Nationalism, the veteran politician said.

Joy said that he wrote to Union Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar and Governor Dr Najma Heptulla yesterday seeking immediate intervention of the Central Government into the Manipur University crisis.